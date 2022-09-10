Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Finally! The Democrats have passed a bill that will help ease the climate crisis that is growing more intense every day. The Democrats eventually managed to get Joe Manchin on board in spite of his fossil fuel loving heart.
Not one single Republican voted for the “Inflation Reduction Act” — the most positive step in decades for tackling climate catastrophe.
Why?
Why don’t at least some of the Republican party work to protect us from the harm of the climate disasters that we see all around us? Don’t they have children? Can’t they imagine any future besides their own re-election?
Answer — money.
In 2017-2018 alone, the fossil fuel industry poured nearly $360 MILLION into lobbying efforts and direct contributions to candidates. That is what they reported. (That amounts to almost $500,000 per day.) There is also an astronomical sum of cash pouring in from secretive PACS, as the fossil fuel industry fights furiously to preserve their stranglehold on transportation and our American power supply.
Most of this money – nearly 90% – goes to the Republicans. And the Republicans have clearly decided that their own political future is more important than the health and prosperity of this country.
This matters to all of us, because the damage of further climate warming is the greatest crisis we face today. From floods to drought and wildfires, thousands of people are already losing their homes and everything that they own.
Last year alone, the damages amounted to $145 BILLION.
As long as the Republicans continue to be more concerned about keeping open their pipeline of fossil fuel cash than in helping America lessen the coming catastrophe, they should not get one single vote from us !
