Recently I met Rod Osborne who is running to represent the Stonewall-Hawthorne District for the School Board. I was impressed with his enthusiasm and candid demeanor. I found his thoughts and character to be refreshing and honest. I can honestly say that in a time where all around us things seem unsettled and in most recent days, right here in Rappahannock County Schools, I believe someone like him is needed.
I don’t usually write a letter to the editor, but I felt that I should share my experience meeting Mr. Osborne. I fully support what he represents and I hope whether you have a child in our schools or not that you have a chance to meet him and give him your support too.
