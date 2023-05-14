Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The RCRFA would again like to thank all sponsors and volunteers who supported the 2023 Fodderstack 10k.
In particular, we want to give a shout out to our long term sponsor, Gray Ghost Vineyards. We appreciate support of Gray Ghost Vineyards over the years and regret that it was mistakenly omitted from the "Thank You" ad we ran in Rapp News following the race.
This event – and the important work supported by the Fodderstack 10K Classic – would not be possible without the support of our wonderful community.
Jonathan Moore
Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority and Fodderstack Race Committee
