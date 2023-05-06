2023-04-FF-Hill_Hugh--4.jpg

Hugh Hill (left) as the Narrator in an "Our Town" rehearsal.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Many Rapp News readers have, at one time or other, seen a version of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning play, “Our Town;” but the one running now at the Little Washington Theater is not to be missed. 

Tags

Recommended for you