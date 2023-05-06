Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Many Rapp News readers have, at one time or other, seen a version of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning play, “Our Town;” but the one running now at the Little Washington Theater is not to be missed.
Last Friday, opening night, the almost-full house was treated to a marvelous, heartfelt production by an extraordinarily talented cast — with a special nod to Natalie Balents and Hugh Hill, who played the major roles of Emily and the Stage Manager with such heart and understanding. It is a cast without a weak spot and one that clearly understands that “Our Town” isn’t so much the story of a particular town as it is a reminder to all of us to slow down and recognize the value, which in Wilder’s words is “above all price,” of “the smallest events in our daily life” — a reminder needed because, as Andy Platt, director of this production, observes, “Almost all of us live out our lives without ever fully appreciating the miracle of the experience.”
The final production of “Our Town”is on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. For tickets, go to RAAC.org.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...