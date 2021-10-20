Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The time has come for Rappahannock County where we determine our future through that most American of traditions — the vote. True to our American political reality, the competition for the county’s highest office Board of Supervisor, both Piedmont and Stonewall-Hawthorne districts, has been, to put it mildly, passionate.
I am passionate in my support of Christine Smith for Piedmont District, where I can vote. I am equally passionate about David Konick’s candidacy for Stonewall-Hawthorne district. As a citizen of the whole county it matters to me who is elected in the other districts.
It matters to me whether the candidate has had experience with complex legal concepts such as zoning ordinances, contracts and legislation. It matters to me that the candidate has shown civic engagement prior to this election cycle. It matters that the candidate be culturally sensitive exhibiting values that are admired like loyalty, humor and toughness.
Toughness to fight the good fight, humor to defuse inevitably stressful times and loyalty to the citizens of Rappahannock County. As a homeowner and concerned citizen I believe good governance begins at the local level. I can’t think of another to fill that bill; elect David Konick for Stonewall-Hawthorne Board of Supervisors.
