Nowhere was this most true, in my opinion, when our county courthouse came under recent discussion after an Aug. 25 cover article in Rappahannock News (“Makeover for Courthouse Row?”). I read it thoroughly, then was sort of surprised to hear another’s take upon reading the same words: the perception that the current courthouse would be demolished. And, sure enough, there was a well written commentary addressing that perception in the Sept. 8 issue of our local newspaper.
Passion ran high during the public comment portion at the Sept. 7 Board of Supervisors evening session, echoing that perception, demonstrating the love and respect many citizens have for the current historic courthouse. Understanding hopefully dawned during the presentation which, it was stressed, was only an initial concept. The work, which has been going on for a while, has included study on the condition of the current building and its capabilities concerning functionality, safety.
Supervisor Christine Smith’s comment about the new entrance positioning providing an impressive boulevard approach was really good. Most at the meeting agreed, however, that the building exterior needs to be changed. The entrance must be redesigned to demonstrate the grandeur present in our current courthouse entrance. As it and adjoining buildings have the green roofing, the new building needs to have that as well to tie it in properly. Diane Bruce mentioned the chimneys on the clerk’s office and the others near our existing courthouse and suggested that element of design for specific areas of the new building. While they do not have actual function, they add a necessary architectural detail. I think the video shown at the meeting showed the perspective of the entire concept best.
Another important element is the ability for the new complex to use the topography to tier the first level with a lower level, thereby not overpowering the current courthouse, giving it the historical prominence it requires. Work to be done, constructive criticism well provided. As the saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day.
