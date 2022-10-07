Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
My dog Bailey and I attended Monday’s (Oct. 3) Board of Supervisors meeting about the broadband payments. I’m glad I had Bailey there for emotional support; the meeting was quite tense and contentious. (Don’t worry about Bailey – he slept through the whole thing).
In spite of all the contention, it seemed to me that in fact there was quite a bit of agreement by all parties;
- Everyone wants broadband. It’s good for our kids, businesses, emergency services, etc.
- Everyone agrees that the broadband contract isn’t perfect. (What contract is?)
- Everyone feels bad that All Points didn’t answer all our questions (and it felt bad that they didn’t want to meet with us.)
But it also seemed to me that those who opposed paying the next installation of the broadband contract missed several key points:
- This is the best contract we are going to get. All 7 other counties have accepted the contract. We got a better contract than we would ever have gotten on our own. We signed the contract. Negotiation is over.
- We don’t have a Plan B. No one else is knocking our door down to provide broadband.
- We have the funds to pay for broadband. This is a fortunate, maybe once in a lifetime opportunity. These funds may never be available again.
To vote against paying the next installment of our broadband contract is not a vote against the contract or its imperfections. Pure and simple, it’s a vote against broadband for the people of Rappahannock.
By approving the broadband payments, we will get the best possible broadband at the lowest possible cost. Will it be perfect? No. Will it be far better than no one getting broadband? Absolutely!
