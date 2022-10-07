letter-b-story.jpg

My dog Bailey and I attended Monday’s (Oct. 3) Board of Supervisors meeting about the broadband payments. I’m glad I had Bailey there for emotional support; the meeting was quite tense and contentious.  (Don’t worry about Bailey – he slept through the whole thing).

