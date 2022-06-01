Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Standing in line at the grocery store, the two ladies in front of me were complaining about the cost of gas. “We need a new president,” they said.
What?
Blame the U.S. president?
Why not blame Putin, who invaded Ukraine? Or the Presidents of the oil and gas companies who are squeezing every cent they can out of Americans’ demand for gasoline?
The war in Ukraine (plus Americans driving more now the pandemic is easing) has meant that demand for gas has increased, just as the supply has been diminished. The higher prices mean that the oil companies are rolling in profit. Enormous profits. In the first three months of this year, the big five oil companies (Chevron, Shell, ExxonMobil, Conoco/Phillips and BP) have raked in profits of over $35 billion. Profit, not income.
What those ladies…and the rest of us…should do is recognize the outsize profits that are going to the fossil fuel industry – the very corporations at the heart of the disaster – and press our politicians and elected officials at every level of government to eliminate the subsidies for the oil and gas industry immediately. AND pass the windfall tax bill. Now.
We would be far better off electing people who will work towards a faster transition to the real freedom of power provided by the sun and the wind and the tides and the heat buried deep in the earth.
