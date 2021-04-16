Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I want to thank Sheila Gresinger for recognizing the efforts of the Rappahannock County Garden Club and its “Rappahannock in Bloom” project in her recent Commentary (“). We actually planted 850 trees in our county in 2019 and 2020 through our relationship with Friends of the Rappahannock (FOR) based in Fredericksburg.
FOR heard of our volunteer efforts in 2019 and approached us to say they would give us all the trees we could use as long as they were planted in the counties that border the Rappahannock River. And the good news is that anyone can take advantage of this generosity, again, as long as the land is in our county. They just did another giveaway project and planted 700 trees at Pen Druid earlier this year. They will come to your property, scope out the best trees and the best places to plant them and they will even plant them for you! All for free! For details, go to www.riverfriends.org or email October Greenfield at Friends of the Rappahannock at october.greenfield@riverfriends.org.
Good Luck!
Fawn Evenson
Washington
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.