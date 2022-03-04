Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It wasn’t long ago there was a great hullabaloo about that “Welcome to Sperryville” sign. After much gnashing of teeth, it’s still there — possibly because the message is at worst, benign. But let’s imagine that the sign had said “F*** SPERRYVILLE.” Would it still be there? I think not.
Why then, are the large F*** BIDEN signs/banners popping up — visible from public rights of way — acceptable? Where is county code enforcement? Where is our sense of common decency?
Like the Supreme Court definition of “obscenity,” (“I know it when I see it…”) we all know profanity when we see it. So I hope we can all agree — regardless of your political leanings — that “F***” anything on a big sign is profanity, and yes, thanks to the First Amendment there is no law against profanity. But what does the acceptance of F*** BIDEN signs visible from roadways say about our local community standards? (the other part of the “obscenity” definition). Nothing good, in my opinion.
By posting these signs where they are visible to others says that we are OK inconsiderately forcing profanity on our neighbors, our children and county visitors. It says that we do not respect the rule of law — specifically the rule of law that certified the election results. It says that we are OK with creating a threatening environment — that we may not love our neighbors as ourselves if they don’t agree with us about those same election results.
Let’s take it even further and set aside the profanity for a moment. If these signs are condoned by any member of a Bible-based church, he/she has clearly selectively chosen to ignore Romans 13:1-2: "Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power. So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow."
Can we please move these signs to where they are not visible from roadways? Is this too much to ask? At the very least, swap them out for a “Let’s Go Brandon” version. They are equally disrespectful but at least they don't look like profanity when you see them.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...