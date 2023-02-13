gressinger.jpg

The “Old Lady in the Shoe” reminds the writer of a small home she once rented.

 Courtesy Photo

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

In these rather rough economic times, where prices have risen so much just recently, inflation higher, interest rates rising in apparent efforts to address many economic issues that plague Americans these days, I had the opportunity to talk about this last week and then continued to think about solutions along with some pretty vivid memories about a past and then a current home.

Tags

Recommended for you