Last week Ellen Adams wrote that she agreed with a previous letter from Nan Butler Roberts that “the dominant culture doesn’t get to tell the oppressed how to protest.”
I’m afraid I must protest that statement.
When said protest takes the form of breaking just civil and criminal law, the “dominant culture” has every right to get to tell the lawbreakers that they are wrong.
John Feeney
Sperryville
