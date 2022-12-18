Ltr_Ward-15.jpg
Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Skyline Drive is one of the most scenic roads on the east coast. Winding around and over the peaks of Shenandoah National Park, the drive is a crown jewel of Virginia, drawing millions of visitors to the park to hike on over 500 miles of trails, enjoy breathtaking views from 75 scenic overlooks, and hopefully spot one of the park’s 500-800 black bears. 

