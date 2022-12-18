Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Skyline Drive is one of the most scenic roads on the east coast. Winding around and over the peaks of Shenandoah National Park, the drive is a crown jewel of Virginia, drawing millions of visitors to the park to hike on over 500 miles of trails, enjoy breathtaking views from 75 scenic overlooks, and hopefully spot one of the park’s 500-800 black bears.
With all these incredible opportunities for recreation, it’s no surprise there’s a high – and often unmeetable – demand on park staff and their budgets for maintenance, conservation efforts, and more. In fact, Shenandoah’s educational programming is almost entirely dependent on philanthropy to the park.
That’s where the Shenandoah National Park Trust comes in. As an official partner of Shenandoah, the trust provides strategic investments in initiatives that help protect, enhance, and preserve the park’s resources for all to enjoy – for this and future generations.
Without the generosity of donors, hundreds more native trees would be lost to invasive bugs and blights. Thousands of students would never experience the magic of turning over a rock and discovering red-backed salamanders. Millions of visitors might leave the park with no significant connection.
Luckily, it’s easy to support Shenandoah – as easy as putting a bear on your bumper with a Shenandoah National Park specialized license plate! Thanks to motorists across Virginia, the trust gave the park over $200,000 from revenue generated by their specialty plates last year.
That revenue funds protection for black bears, seasonal ranger positions, treatments for threatened hemlock and ash trees, upgrades to campgrounds, educational programming, trail maintenance, and other urgent and long-term needs in Shenandoah.
The trust thanks all those who have already taken the simple steps to support our park this way. If you have questions about how to put a bear on your bumper, call the trust at (434) 293-2728.
Douglas Ward
Sperryville
Member, Shenandoah National Park Trust Board of Trustees
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...