In 9 AD the Roman Emperor Augustus sent his general Publius Quinctilius Varus commanding three crack legions into Germania to subdue the Teutonic tribes. They believed themselves all powerful and invincible. How could a smaller collection of dispersed tribes hope to resist the power of Rome? But hubris is believing that you are God.
In the battle that ensued in Teutoburg Forest nearly every last man of the 15,000 legionaries was killed. Varus fell on his own sword.
An army of conquest, however powerful it boasts itself to be, can be instantly swallowed in the maw of a foreign country inhabited by fierce and determined fighters.
It’s a lesson the vaunted Russian Army is learning today, as we witness its grinding defeat in their own Ukrainian Teutoburg.
