Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
[“Painful history of Rappahannock’s Montpelier — as told by William Grimes,” Feb. 11] Reminded me of a few years ago doing restoration/renovation work at Montpelier and finding a small book in a wall cavity containing the listed names of slaves belonging to [Col. William] Thornton.
Apparently it was stored in the attic and fell down into a wall space which we opened. Was an eerie feeling being so close to what seems so far back. We all were quietly shaken, seemed so hard to believe. Ended an early day for me and my crew, as no one felt like working after reading the list of names a couple of times.
The book now rests with the [Rappahannock] Historical Society.
Butch Zindel
Washington
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.