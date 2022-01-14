Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I would love to live in Ron Maxwell's panglossian Rappahannock County, where Starlink is universally available and Piedmont Broadband is a reliable option. I also have to assume that the women are strong, the men good looking, and the children above average.
But alas, I just live in Amissville.
I signed up for Starlink prior to the article being published early this year in this newspaper about its availability. I am still waiting for my hardware to arrive … “in March” … of this year. No hardware, just the occasional emailed excuse about “supply chain issues” and “covid-related semiconductor shortages” and “demand exceeding our expectations.” Whenever my Starlink hardware may arrive, there's a 60% chance it won't work because I may not have a clear enough horizon; so I'll have 30 days to play around with it and hope for the best or be back at a HughesNet square one.
And please don't offer me PBB or VBB as alternatives; they simply don't work well in our terrain with their terrestrial line-of-sight antennas, and I regularly hear horror stories about outages with every change of season or line of thunderstorms.
We have gotten by with HughesNet since moving here in 2006, putting up with minimal bandwidth and latency which renders many common applications unusable. We pay exorbitantly when we need additional data allocations, and still cannot stream video or use video apps like Zoom or Teams. I work from home, but many of the cloud-based tools we depend on simply can't handle the delays inherent to geosynchronous satellites.
His argument — “pushing at an open door; arguing against some Luddist straw man” is absolutely infuriating to those of us who don't live in Maxwell’s utopia. Let's not seek 5,000 ad-hoc solutions to broadband access for the county; let's cut the crap, bite the bullet and do what needs to be done as a community for now and for the future we all want for our county … not just it's privileged principalities.
