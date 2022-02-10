Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Are you a glass half full or a glass half empty person? Last week the Rappahannock News came out swinging for the cause of the half empties. Indeed at times it appeared to subscribe to the ‘absolutely nothing good in the glass whatsoever’ school of thought. It made for pretty dismal reading.
It’s not that the article, ‘Brainstorming The Town’s Future’ (Feb. 3) covering the public meeting to discuss a new comprehensive plan was factually wrong. It is that in missing the larger context, and the diversity of views expressed, it did a disservice to the meeting and the discussion.
Yes, it’s true that people expressed frustration with the often glacial pace of change in Little Washington and the fact that some in the county do not appear to wish Little Washington well. Yes, it’s true that there was sorrow at how COVID-19 forced the closure of Tulas, RACC and the Theatre. And it’s true that there was concern about becoming overly dependent on the Inn.
But what came across most strongly was a yearning to build a community rich in diversity and neighborliness: a Little Washington that will celebrate July 4 — and even more — at Avon Hall thanks to the generosity and partnership of Drew Mitchell; a Little Washington that will host arts and musical events, film nights, social gatherings in our churches, and in a new community center and amphitheater planned by Chuck Akre in the second phase of the Rush River Commons development; a Little Washington that will prosper with the addition of the Food Pantry, the new Post Office, more housing and office space recently approved by the Town Council; a Little Washington where thanks to the Inn, receipts from the Meals and Lodging tax have and will surge; a Little Washington where the Theatre can restart; where Patty O’s and a new restaurant in the old Tulas building can thrive; where the community can come together to decide on renewable energy, internet, housing, expansion of the wastewater system and on how to attract businesses and remote workers.
After two miserable years of sheltering in our homes, the longing to throw open the doors, come back together and build a community for the future was palpable. I call that a pretty full glass.
Caroline Anstey
Washington,
Chair of the Town of Washington Planning Commission
