I was so happy to see Chris Doxzen's article in the RappNews last week “A white knight works to restore a Rappahannock forest’s glory.” The article does a great job explaining that the sustainable practices the Fletchers and Conservation Forests are pursuing leads to a more productive, healthy, and, ultimately, profitable forest. Timbering with an eye to long-term forest health coupled with aggressive control of the ever-growing impact of non-native invasive plants brings nature's balance back to our forests. We need to recognize and applaud our far-sighted landowners like Bill Fletcher (and the others that Chris mentions). What a great legacy for a forest owner to leave their heirs.  

