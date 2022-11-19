Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I was so happy to see Chris Doxzen's article in the RappNews last week “A white knight works to restore a Rappahannock forest’s glory.” The article does a great job explaining that the sustainable practices the Fletchers and Conservation Forests are pursuing leads to a more productive, healthy, and, ultimately, profitable forest. Timbering with an eye to long-term forest health coupled with aggressive control of the ever-growing impact of non-native invasive plants brings nature's balance back to our forests. We need to recognize and applaud our far-sighted landowners like Bill Fletcher (and the others that Chris mentions). What a great legacy for a forest owner to leave their heirs.
But there's even more to the story that applies to us all. Whether you want to timber or not, have forest or grassland, a large property or small — all of us share the issue of non-native, invasive plants hurting our properties by squeezing out natives.
Invasive plants don't only reduce the quality of timber in our forests. They also degrade the quality of the wildlife habitat. Many people see a green forest and don't realize that if the leaves are mostly on non-native invasive plants, then our native insects have little to eat. Many insects (especially butterflies and moths) are plant specialists and they need our native oaks, maples, hickories and all the other trees, shrubs, and forest floor plants that make up a healthy forest. Without these native plants our insect populations can't thrive. And without insects, the food web falls apart. All animal life suffers.
We, in Rappahannock County, are blessed to live in an oasis of large tracts of potentially productive wildlife habitat. And we are blessed to have landowners like the Fletchers who take our stewardship responsibilities to heart. You don't have to own a large property or even a forest to make a difference. In whatever Rappahannock patch is your domain, you can reduce the impact of non-native invasive plants and nurture native plants. Every bit of improved wildlife habitat makes Rappahannock a better place for butterflies, birds, frogs and all the critters that live here. Especially humans.
For more information, visit RLEP.org and check out the tab for Homegrown National Park.
