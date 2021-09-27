Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
As the polls open for our November elections, we face a critically important VOTE for the Stonewall-Hawthorne seat on our county Board of Supervisors. We have a stark choice: will we vote for a thoughtful, collegial candidate known for getting things done, a local guy who works for the benefit of all our county’s residents? Or, instead, will we roll the dice on a professional politician and trial lawyer known for suing the county?
If we are for appropriate progress here, for civility and unbiased decisions, we need Van Carney’s wisdom and common sense on our Board of Supervisors. He has lived here most of his life and understands our county and our values. He serves without pay on the board of the Benevolent Fund. He is a founder of our beloved Farmer’s Market. His Pen Druid Brewery provides jobs and conviviality in a welcoming local gathering spot. He is collaborative, not confrontational, conciliatory, not litigious.
He is courteous and well spoken. He has never been sanctioned for publicly using “obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent language.” For the vision we need and the progress we want, the right choice this year is to elect citizen-candidate Van Carney the supervisor for Stonewall-Hawthorne District.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...