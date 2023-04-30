Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Just over two months ago, our 13-year-old son and a friend of his were seriously injured in an accident on our farm. Our son suffered a fractured skull and an associated blood clot that required urgent surgery. His friend broke his femur and also required surgery. Today, both boys are back in school and are well down the road toward a full recovery. This miraculous outcome would not have been possible but for the extraordinary response of both the Washington and Sperryville Fire and Rescue units as well as the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office.
Within 10 minutes of receiving our 911 call, the first response unit arrived at the accident scene. Based on information we provided over the phone, they had already called for a helicopter, which arrived from Front Royal approximately 20 minutes later. By then, our son – who was unconscious – had been moved to an ambulance, assessed and given preliminary care. Shortly thereafter, he was on his way to Inova Fairfax Hospital. His friend had likewise been stabilized and was driven by ambulance to Winchester Hospital. Despite a very chaotic and difficult situation, the rescue personnel on site worked together seamlessly, professionally and calmly throughout.
In our son’s case, every second mattered. The care delivered to him on site and the immediate decision to summon the helicopter helped save his life. His remarkable neurosurgeon at Inova told us that the blood clot under his skull was already the size of a small fist by the time they operated.
It is difficult for us to express the depth of gratitude we feel to the individuals who came to our assistance that day and to those county leaders who have steadfastly worked to strengthen the capacity of Rappahannock’s fire and rescue teams over these past several years. Our experience, terrifying as it was, is a shining example of how Rappahannock’s integrated team of professional and volunteer responders work in service to all of us.
