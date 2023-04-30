letter-b-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Just over two months ago, our 13-year-old son and a friend of his were seriously injured in an  accident on our farm. Our son suffered a fractured skull and an associated blood clot that  required urgent surgery. His friend broke his femur and also required surgery. Today, both boys are back in school and are well down the road toward a full recovery. This miraculous  outcome would not have been possible but for the extraordinary response of both the Washington and Sperryville Fire and Rescue units as well as the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office. 

Tags

Recommended for you