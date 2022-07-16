Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Mr. Casimir Eitner doesn’t seem to understand that I am a long-time supporter of public education and his continuing attacks on me point to the fact that he has some sort of “learning problem” with comprehending that fact.
When I was in Congress way back in the last century I received the highest ratings from the NEA and the various public education organizations and my campaign had active support from public school teachers and administrators. I attended Virginia public schools from 1947 until 1959, and I then attended one of the nation’s highest ranked public universities, which I continue to financially support.
Mr. Eitner also didn’t seem to understand that the recent column to which I was responding was clearly addressed to Eitner and Mr. Dennis Kelly, both of whom disagreed in “The Rapp News” with my remarks about Michael Wenger’s “woke” vote for changing the historic names of Lord Fairfax and Patrick Henry Community Colleges. (That one of them used “Wikipedia” was obvious).
And I did not disagree with Eitner’s call for increased education funding. In fact, I agreed that underfunding is a problem, as it is these days for many public projects. I do not know these gentlemen, but it seems that they haven’t done their “homework.” At least Mr. Kelly ceased his uninformed attack after having saved the sterling reputation of our local Lion’s Club. He “quit while the quitting was good.” I’ll bet you a dollar to a donut that Mr. Eitner continues his screeds. After all, it’s a free country. So far…..
