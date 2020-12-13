Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.