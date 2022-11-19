Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
During election season, we often sort ourselves into opposing groups and hope fervently that our preferred party or candidate wins. It feels very much like a sports league and we are competing for the championship. But just like sporting events, the game does end eventually and only one team is declared winner. If our preferred team wins, we feel elated and jubilant. If our team loses, there is initial anger that gradually turns into disappointment and perhaps fear of the future.
I know for those of you who did not vote for Jennifer Wexton, there might be feelings that she won’t represent you well or won’t take your concerns seriously. I can understand that. However, I have a different perspective. I have studied her positions, met her in person, asked her questions on policy and I have had many interactions with her staff. She knows how important it is in Virginia that the government stays open and is not shut down for weeks ensuring chaos for our seniors and military.
Jennifer Wexton is someone who would be fair and respectful to all of us in Rappahannock regardless if you voted for her or not. If you have an issue with the government institution of the IRS, Veteran Affairs or Social Security her office will help you resolve it. If you would like to tour the U.S. Capitol or White House, her office will help you get tickets. If you would like a flag that has flown over the Capitol or is a high school senior needing a recommendation for the Naval Academy or Air Force, her office will secure those. No where on the forms does it ask you how you voted.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...