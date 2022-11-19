letter-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

During election season, we often sort ourselves into opposing groups and hope fervently that our preferred party or candidate wins. It feels very much like a sports league and we are competing for the championship. But just like sporting events, the game does end eventually and only one team is declared winner. If our preferred team wins, we feel elated and jubilant. If our team loses, there is initial anger that gradually turns into disappointment and perhaps fear of the future. 

Tags

Recommended for you