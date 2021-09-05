Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Some Rappahannock News readers seem to take umbrage to the wit and creativity of the “Respect Rappahannock” sign. In this polarized political climate we are now living in, it is so common to demonize anything someone else says, writes or does. We seem to have lost respect and civility to someone’s opposing views and react against them with accusations and hostility.
There is an old adage that says, “The only person who likes change is a baby with a wet diaper.” It is natural for us to resist changes to those things with which we have become accustomed and feel comfortable. It is not a weakness on our part if we acknowledge with understanding and civility someone’s opposing views. People with different viewpoints are not, by definition, evil people. Sperryville is at the crossroads with the challenge for us is to work toward resolving our differences and finding common ground to our disagreements.
