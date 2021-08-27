Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The “Respect Rappahannock Welcome” sign that has appeared here and there in the county is nonsense for at least three reasons:
It says “Welcome” but it is anything but welcoming. The my-way-or-the-highway message is pure hostility.
The suggestion that the County is beyond improvement, or can't learn anything useful from other places, is patently ridiculous.
The suggestion that non-natives should “respect” the County as is or “leave here and go back there” is insulting and unacceptable.
I came to Rappahannock County in 1980 and fell in love with the place, and I have owned property here and paid local taxes for 40 years. I still love it and would in fact not change much. But don't tell me I lack standing to complain about anything because I wasn't born here. To the writer(s) of this sign I say, how about showing a little respect for people who don't share your views?
