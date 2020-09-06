Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The same people that squealed “Russia, Russia, Russia” are now squealing “Racist, Racist, Racist.” They lied to the American people then, and they are lying to us now. If I thought that President Trump was in any way a racist I would not vote for him. To endeavour to “Make America Great” and to believe that “All Lives Matter” does not make Trump or his supporters racists. We are, however, proud “Deplorables.”
Michael M. Massie
Massies Corner, USA
P.S. I offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who defaced the Joe Biden signs. Free speech must be protected.
