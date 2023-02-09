Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
There was an egregious error in the Feb. 2 article, “BZA denies permit for Harmony Manor to operate B&B.” The writer, Julia Shannon, stated that “…the former property owner, who does not live in the county…”. I am that former property owner, and if the “reporter” had bothered to check her facts, she would have discovered that in fact I have been a full time resident of Rappahannock County since March 2020.
If such a basic fact is wrong, then what else in the article is in error? More interestingly, the Board stupidly actually approved the permit application, until it was pointed out that they in fact approved the motion they were supposedly opposing. So it goes in Rapp County, the land of “never in my backyard,” no matter how tendentious and ridiculous the sentiment.
Randall Fort
Woodville
Correction to the correction: The writer of the story in question wasJulia Shanahan.
