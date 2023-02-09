letter-mail-envelope-story.jpg

There was an egregious error in the Feb. 2 article, “BZA denies permit for Harmony Manor to operate B&B.”  The writer, Julia Shannon, stated that “…the former property owner, who does not live in the county…”. I am that former property owner, and if the “reporter” had bothered to check her facts, she would have discovered that in fact I have been a full time resident of Rappahannock County since March 2020. 

