Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Rod Osborne is a highly likable, gregarious citizen with a background that reflects on discipline and continuing education for adults. In talking with him regarding his daughter’s attendance in Rappahannock County High School, you get a sense of his strong interest in being involved in the education system.
In a recent article profiling both Mr. Osborne and Larry Grove, Rappahannock News mentioned that Mr. Osborne is 56 years of age but didn’t mention that Mr. Grove is a senior citizen. I believe the school board needs some fresh thoughts and members who will better reflect the more popular positions of county residents.
I talked with Rod on virus masking issues and he relates that he wants the best for the students and believes that the decision formed by the parent and child should be respected.
I am confident that Rod would serve the county well as a member of the School Board.
