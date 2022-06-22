Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I was horrified by the article on the retreat for school board members. It was not that they held a retreat. Retreats to discuss issues and to nurture camaraderie are good. What was appalling was the stated intent of the retreat, “…to reach consensus on norms to keep members of the body in line and maintain a public-facing united front.” They even went so far as to “… establish a mechanism to censure members should norms be broken.”
School board members are elected by constituents. Their role as elected officers is to represent their constituents — not to be “kept in line and maintain a public unified front” with other school board members. Of course they should work cooperatively with other members, but they answer to their constituents and should feel free to express views that differ from those of other members.
No one is surprised that such a retreat was facilitated by the Virginia School Board Association. Parents and other citizens have learned that the National School Board Association, of which I believe the Virginia association is a member, has been hostile to concerns of parents and their children. Rappahannock County does not need school board members with that kind of attitude.
