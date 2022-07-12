Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Responding to Ben Jones’s letter critiquing my letter regarding community college funding, nowhere in my letter did I comment on where Mr. Jones was or wasn’t from, although he has routinely used that tactic to try to discredit folks on the other side of issues he weighs in on. As charming as Mr. Jones’s recitation of his roots and career was, it had nothing to do with the issue that I raised — which was that Virginia woefully underfunds its community colleges relative to neighboring states and the nation as a whole.
And I did not get that information from Wikipedia — the sources included The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association which serves the executives of statewide governing, policy, and coordinating boards of postsecondary education across the U.S., and other sources.
Looking at the data further, it seems there are similar problems in Virginia’s underfunding and more equitable access for 4-year universities, too. Virginia state universities are funded by the state at 83% of the national average, meaning students have to pay more. To make matters worse, only 11-14% of students at schools like the University of Virginia and The College of William and Mary receive Pell grants, meaning these schools have very low admissions from poor and working families from areas like our own. They probably have to make up for the funding gap by accepting more higher paying, out-of-state students.
Where Mr. Jones and I may possibly agree that focusing on naming — or renaming — schools may not be the best use of our civic leaders’ time and energy. Advocating for more funding to increase affordability and access to higher education for our young, especially from rural working families, may be much more worthwhile.
