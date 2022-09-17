letter-mail-envelope-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Considering comments received last evening [Sept. 7] at our Board meeting, and likely perpetuation of misconceptions in a letter to the editor, readers of the Rappahannock News should know there has never been any notion from members of either the Board of Supervisors or its advisory Building Committee to demolish or compromise our cherished, historic courthouse in any way.

Tags

Recommended for you