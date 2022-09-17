Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Considering comments received last evening [Sept. 7] at our Board meeting, and likely perpetuation of misconceptions in a letter to the editor, readers of the Rappahannock News should know there has never been any notion from members of either the Board of Supervisors or its advisory Building Committee to demolish or compromise our cherished, historic courthouse in any way.
To the contrary, it has always been the position of both the Board and the Building Committee that our courthouse complex is a county treasure, unique to the fabric of Rappahannock and providing essential services that our citizens rightfully expect. It is our challenge to preserve that legacy, identify issues, and plan for our future. The conversation is always balanced by practical needs and utmost respect for taxpayer dollars.
It was heartening to see the many people who filled the courtroom for hours [last Wednesday] evening with constructive, thoughtful comments. How very much we all care for our institutions was on fine, full display. Perhaps that is the silver lining here, and I sincerely hope that folks will stay engaged.
While I serve on both the Board and Building Committee, I am not submitting this note on their behalf, but simply to curtail further misinformation and undue stress upon this readership.
