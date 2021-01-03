Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Your coverage online [earlier this month] of the house fire and death of Laurel Malik rendered me horrified and speechless. To publish a photo of her lying dead with a plastic tarp over her body was distasteful and inappropriate to say the least, not to mention that her immediate family had yet to be notified. Your lack of judgement has upset many neighbors and friends as well.
Jeanie McNear
Gid Brown Hollow
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }