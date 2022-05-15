Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Last Friday, I made my first visit to Flatwood Refuse and Recycling in a while (my younger son had been making the trash runs for me, oh, happy day) and was gratified to discover the spaciousness there now.
What a difference from the old days with the trash pit, now past history after a lot of study and negotiations, I am sure. Anything worth doing is worth doing right, so, bravo to our County Administrator Garrey Curry and all those he gathered to find and implement solutions for Flatwood.
Actually, my trip there was to visit The Share Shack. Some might remember the discussions surrounding its reopening after closure due to COVID-19 protections needed. Not surprising, though, a small group formed and, working with Mr. Curry and Flatwood Manager Mr. Willie Shanks proceeded to clean it up, clear it out and re-established a Tuesday volunteer group to reorganize donations to keep items fairly well organized.
I was happy to meander around there, hang my few donations on one of the several racks, and look at books among other items. I follow The Share Shack on Facebook, so I know the progress is consistently ongoing. Congratulations to all who have volunteered now!
At the Sperryfest celebration this past Saturday, The Share Shed even had a table displaying an array of items repurposed and renovated, demonstrating what can be done instead of possibly throwing away.
Thank you to those who donate reusable stuff that can benefit others. Flatwood is now a wonderful example of what we in Rappahannock can and do accomplish endlessly together. Thank you.
