In the approaching elections for the Supervisor of the Piedmont District and of the Stonewall-Hawthorn District, I would like to mention the attributes and ethics of Christine Smith and David Konick. Both of these candidates, from the perspectives of public safety and the fire and rescue volunteers in Rappahannock County, are outstanding. Although I am not a resident nor a voting constituent of either of those districts and those candidates, I have been acquainted with Christine and David for several decades, both as personal friends and moreover as strong proponents of fire and rescue and public safety. In 2022, I will have 60 years of fire/rescue and EMS service and experience, so I am quite familiar with what they have done for the fire/rescue and EMS companies in the county.
Christine has served for several years as Chair of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee, which meets quarterly each year to discuss and direct issues affecting the public safety of the residents, businesses, and visitors of the county. She has been mindful of the critical issue of dwindling numbers of the fire/rescue and EMS volunteers, and has been working to advance solutions to this growing problem. She is keenly aware that Rappahannock County desires and deserves to maintain first-class fire/rescue and EMS service, with highly-trained, well-equipped firefighters and EMS providers, generally in the county and specifically in Piedmont District. Among other things, she has diligently worked to reduce the speed limit on Lee Highway in Sperryville, mindful of the number and severity of motor vehicle accidents on this stretch of the highway. She is supportive of the efforts of the Sperryville Vol. Fire Dept, and the Sperryville Vol. Rescue Squad to continue to provide excellent public service. Besides being their voice in the Rappahannock County government, she supports all of the efforts of the several fire and rescue companies in the county to maintain financial stability, and to adequately protect the health and welfare of the volunteers in fire/rescue and EMS, and their assets as they go about their daily work in service to the communities they serve.
In Stonewall-Hawthorne District, David Konick is also a strong voice for fire/rescue and the EMS providers, both within and without his district. He has provided successful legal counsel for the Companies as needed. It is my opinion, as well as others, that he knows the County and Commonwealth zoning codes and provisions better than anyone. While David’s methods may appear to be unorthodox to some, and we all have our own ways of conducting the business at hand, his determination to come to the correct legal conclusions for the benefit of his constituents and clients is exceptional. Like Christine, I have known David for many years, both in and out of his professional line of work; have seen his successful efforts, and heard his winning arguments in and out of the Courthouse. He is running for Supervisor of his district not on the basis of his personality but for his ability and determination to represent his voters and citizens fairly and successfully in the county government.
I support the efforts, the ethics, and the work of Christine and David in the public arena in their respective districts, and encourage the voters there to support them at the polls in November.
Arthur Candenquist
Amissville