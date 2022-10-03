Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am glad I was there to see it with my own eyes, because honestly, I would not have believed such a pathetic stunt.
Broadband Authority members Ron Frazier and Christine Smith skipped out on the (already postponed) vote approving the first obligated payment towards universal broadband coverage for Rappahannock County. Note this vote was not on the broadband proposal itself, which has already been accepted and approved despite their mewling objections.
The vote was a formality approving payment for which we are already contractually obligated. They skipped out on the meeting to disavow a legitimate, legal obligation largely financed by other organizations and federal grants.
This stunt of peevish, performative pique was supposedly precipitated by the vendor not providing the answers to which the two apparently feel they are unquestionably entitled. Even though the vast majority of citizens who hope to be served by this broadband initiative are comfortable with the degree of uncertainty a project of this scope entails. Citizens who are comfortable with a fuzzy definition of “universal” and recognize that almost anything is a great advancement over the wretched hodgepodge of Comcast/DSL/Hughesnet/Centurylink/dial-up which currently anchors RappCo deep in the last century.
Board member Keir Whitson — recovering from a heart attack — participated in this meeting by phone. But the cowards who absented themselves, not even willing to argue their case before the crowd of largely supportive and enthusiastic citizens who attended the debacle, preferred to play fast and loose with RappCo’s reputation as a business partner and responsible government; they endanger our ability to enter into agreements and borrow money as needed in the future. Remember, this is not about yes or no on broadband; we finally crossed that bridge, against their objections. This is about paying the bills we are obligated to pay.
If doing their jobs is too much for Frazier and Smith, let’s find others better suited who will show up.
