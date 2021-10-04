Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In any election cycle there are always buzzy words tossed around by prospective candidates: civility, leadership, and experience. I encourage the voters in Piedmont District to reelect Christine Smith to continue to represent them on the Board of Supervisors.
Smith doesn’t grandstand on buzzwords. Her first term on the Board of Supervisors shows she walks the talk. I attend most meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and Smith always conducts herself with civility and decorum. There’s bound to be differences of opinion from time-to-time as the board does business. In fact, that’s healthy!
No one wants a rubber-stamp yes-man as their representative, and I think we can all agree that has led to some poor decisions in the past. Smith knows how to “disagree agreeably” and is always the first to dig into details, build consensus, smile and extend a hand. Even when she may disagree with the majority, Smith looks ahead and works hard to get the best deal for all of us Rappahannock County taxpayers. Because of her leadership on broadband, the county will pursue additional grant opportunities and secure the $3.5 million contribution from the Akre family, so we won’t be on the hook for a big tax increase.
There’s no substitute for Smith’s leadership and experience on the board. The county has several important, expensive projects going on now, and broadband is just one! There are still infrastructure improvements, paid support for our fire & rescue volunteers, keeping the school and social services budgets in check, and the upcoming boundary line adjustment. Now is not the time to vote for a candidate who will just “learn-as-he-goes.” Vote for a leader who always looks out for you. Re-elect Smith to represent Piedmont District on the Board of Supervisors.
