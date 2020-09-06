Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I want to thank Nan Butler Roberts for her powerful message posted in this paper on Aug. 13. I especially took note of her statement, “Let’s be clear, the dominant culture doesn’t get to tell the oppressed how to protest, when to protest or what it should look like.”
I find that I have a lot of listening to do, especially to the experience of Black Americans. I want to more fully appreciate their experience so I can be a part of the solution to the systemic injustices that I am more fully understanding, each time I stop and truly listen.
Ellen Adams
Huntly
