I read the Rappahannock news article on student loan forgiveness (Sept. 1) with great interest since I am a beneficiary of the program.
For those who are conflicted or perhaps offended by student loan forgiveness outright, I have a few questions: Do you have those same feelings about PPP loan forgiveness for current Congress members? What about yearly subsidies for oil/gas and large farming conglomerates given each year? How about the lost revenue stream for the U.S. government by the 2017 permanent tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy? What about the allowance for bankruptcy that is given for all debts except education? Why are you ok with those things but not for student loan relief?
If the answer is yes to all the above exceptions and no to student loan relief, then the real issue is not lost tax revenue but who you deem worthy of investment and protection and who you deem is not.
Nearly 90% of those benefiting from the program earn less than $75,000. One third of borrowers have debt, but no degree. This is not a program that benefits only the Starbucks and avocado toast crowd that some would have you believe.
