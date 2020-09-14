Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
While being stuck at home with the coronavirus pandemic I have become a contemplative monk reflecting on reality and the state of things.
On Earth all living things die. Even rocks get worn down, mountains sink, oceans evaporate and rains come on winds and clouds.
Stars move and shift, go through an aging red phase and explode into dust. New stars are born from the dust. The entire universe is continually shifting and changing.
Change, life, death, creation and regeneration is constant, all encompassing and eternal, the ebb and tide of existence.
Stuff happens. It’s not haphazard. It has purpose and direction. It is proof of an intelligent plan — a caring creator.
Tom Tepper
Castleton
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.