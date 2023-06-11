Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It’s that time of year again. School is out and the lazy, hazy, days of summer will soon be upon us. Summer is a great time to relax with a good book. Rappahannock County Library has a great selection of books for your reading enjoyment. The library also offers a Summer Reading program for children, teens and adults. Did you know that children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall? To help prevent the “Summer slide”, children ages 0 to 18 can sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Program which runs from June 5 to August 5, 2023.
The program is free, and sign-up is easy. Children and teens can register and set reading goals in-person at the library where they will be provided a reading log, and a tote bag with bookmark and a sticker. Participants can choose their own reading material. Children and teens earn prizes for meeting reading goals. When a reader is halfway to their goal, they bring in their reading log and collect prizes! At the end when goals are met, the prizes are even better. Kids get a free book and teens get an Amazon gift card. Adults can join in the fun by reading books and entering raffles for great prizes!
