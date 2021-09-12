Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On Nov. 2, the people around Sperryville and in the Piedmont district will vote for our representative on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors. I’m asking you to vote to reelect Christine Smith because her leadership has made a real difference for our part of the county.
As the Foothills Forum survey showed a few years ago, the one thing on which most county residents can agree is the need for better cell service. It helps us personally, professionally, and from a public safety standpoint. It’s no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.
I was at the meeting where the Sperryville tower was approved, and before it was approved it was really tanking. It looked like the board was going to vote to deny the application for that tower. That site had sat empty for so long, it would have been a shame to miss the opportunity. We’re such a small county, sometimes it’s years before we get another chance for cell service.
Smith went to bat for us here in Sperryville and explained to the other board members that lack of cell coverage is a top concern for people in her district, and if it looked like a good spot, where we could reasonably disguise the tower, we ought to do it because that’s what people want. Talks shifted to options for disguising the tower, and with some added conditions, the tower was approved by the Board and built by CWS.
I have to say I was not a fan of the original blue color of the tower, and I am relieved that the board went back and addressed these concerns by painting it a much improved, natural color. Now you can’t even see it, and I have service!
Please reelect Smith on Nov. 2. When it comes to standing up for Sperryville and Piedmont District, she is doing a great job.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...