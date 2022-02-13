Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I write to connect the dots for some of the members of the Board of Supervisors and some of your readers.
In your Jan. 27 edition, we learned that Jackson District Supervisor Ron Frazier says the county can't wait another 36 months for the All Points broadband project, but offered no solution to the problems faced by residents across the county who lack access to high-speed broadband connections today. And Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith apparently doesn't want the board to put all their eggs in one basket, but offered no alternative source of funding to the millions of dollars that is being made available to bring high-speed broadband to residents across the county. The board should stop dawdling, sign a contract with All Points, and get on with it.
In the Feb. 3 issue, your article on the town's future noted that the population is shrinking and many residents lack optimism. Is it any wonder why?
As long as some residents continue to oppose cell phone towers, buried broadband lines, and a telecommunications infrastructure that will connect residents to the rest of the world, the town does indeed face a grim future — as does the county.
The majority of the Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces you have published support the All Points Broadband project. As our elected representatives, board members should make this happen for the benefit of all of their constituents.
