Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
As we endure the implementation of the great reset one has to question why our Board of Supervisors have been unwilling to stand for righting a wrong in the renaming of Lord Fairfax Community College. An even bigger question is why the Youngkin administration has remained quiet on the subject.
Lord Fairfax befriended young George Washington and educated him through a library of books he had shipped over from England. Wow! One couldn’t invent or imagine a more poignant story as it relates to a name for a local learning institution. Without General Washington there would be no USA as we know it.
Likewise, if President Trump had lost the 2016 election the USA would have been ‘reset’ and in the tank by now. Half the GOP primary candidates that year were rino’s and half were milquetoast politicians. We are, once again, looking to President Trump to save the country.
Our BOS should stand up against tyranny. These are not the times to ‘go along to get along’. Some response from the BOS as to their inaction on this issue is sorely needed. Otherwise, we have to assume the BOS is afflicted with ‘wokeism’ and all is well with the members.
