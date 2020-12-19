Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Re: Fifth District Congressman-elect Bob Good calls COVID-19 pandemic ‘phony’ and mask-wearing a ‘hoax’
Quibbling over whether COVID-19 is a "pandemic" or just a "virus," as Good did recently, is embarrassingly beside the point. Maybe we should ask the families and friends of the 3000,000 Americans who have died from it this year what they call it.
There are arguments to be made that the government should not mandate mask wearing, and that kids be allowed to go back to school. But Good isn't making those arguments when he calls COVID-19 a "hoax" — he is lying.
Gary Anthes
Arlington
