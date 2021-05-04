Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I want to say thank you to Sheriff Connie Compton and the men and women of our police department. I would like to thank them for doing an outstanding job in keeping Rappahannock a safe community.
I believe the current attacks on our police officers in this country are an attack on authority. You can find bad actors in any profession whether it be doctors, lawyers, mail carriers, etc. but we don't see them under attack. I believe also that there are some on the left that want us to be divided for a purpose. As American citizens, it is time to unite, take a stand, and push back against the division, cancel culture, and the attacks on our police officers. If we don't take a stand now, there might come a day that we will need to call 911 for a police officer, and there may not be an officer left to answer our call.
Loren Peregory
Castleton
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.