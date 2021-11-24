Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Teddy Pellegatta is a man of indefatigable inspiration. From the first second I met him at the top of Red Oak, (where I had just moved into an ancient, ramshackle, yet lovable farmhouse, in late 1994 — only a short distance from the top — to have a child) there he was, taking shots of the usual magnificent mountain-top sunset that I was seeing for the first time. And he paused in the midst of his work to talk with me.
Ted's conversation was like — without any physical contact — suddenly being hugged by the presence of his generous spirit. He took a shot of me and my child which was also like an extension of that hug, along with our talk. And that moment began a conversation continuing through delightful moments over many years, right up, even to this one, in the very thought of him. When and wherever we lay eyes on one another, I always feel the friendship-feeling with him plucking that string of fellowship once again — expressively invoking the unique commonalities in life we share.
Every time I see Ted, I experience his emotionally vital breadth of awareness and warmth. And he invokes that very thing in all his work, which when you realize it, is a progression in life that has come to aesthetically invoke and involve all of his senses — and is nothing less than Ted’s Way of fully being himself in a generous relation to others: a person dedicated to sharing his affection for the significance of life’s bounty in any given moment, with everyone.
His is a life-soul's light that Rappahannock is lucky to have shining from its heart. He’s faced it all, and he still just sees each moment, up or down, as another life-experience to capture and to share, of yet another kind of . . . magnificent mountain top sunset . . . or sunrise!
