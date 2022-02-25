Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Though the holidays of 2021 are in our rearview mirror, we would like to send a huge shout-out to the amazing people of Rappahannock County who continue to support the Rappahannock Senior Center, one of five senior centers of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
The Senior Angels program continues to be a huge success because of you — our Rappahannock community! Approximately 100 seniors were helped by your generosity of an abundance of gifts wrapped with festive flair. Thank you!
Thank you to those who donated homemade desserts to benefit the Senior Center Cake Walk this past December. So many goodies were donated, and every last morsel was enjoyed at our Cake Walk, or delivered to seniors who enjoyed them at home.
Thank you to the Rappahannock Lion’s Club, Salem Ruritan’s Club, Trinity Episcopal Church Outreach and other organizations who continue to provide monetary donations to the Rappahannock Senior Center. It has been especially appreciated during COVID when our fundraisers have not been possible.
We express our deepest gratitude and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Darcy Canton
Site Administrator of Rappahannock Senior Center, Castleton
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...