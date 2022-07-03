Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney, Shenandoah National Park Trust Board Chair Ed Fuhr, Board Member Nan Butler Roberts, Dee Akre, Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone and Board Member Cheri Woodard.
Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On behalf of the Shenandoah National Park Trust staff and Board of Trustees, as well as our partners at Shenandoah National Park, we wish to thank the entire Rappahannock community for their overwhelming support of SNPT’s first annual Shenandoah Soiree on June 26 in Washington.
Our heartfelt thanks to Chuck and Dee Akre, who generously hosted us at Mount Prospect, and to our Event Co-Chairs, Nan Roberts, and Cheri Woodard, for their tireless efforts to make this event such a resounding success!
The Trust provides strategic investments in programs and initiatives that help protect, enhance, and preserve Park resources for everyone to enjoy, today and for future generations. We appreciate your support of this inaugural event, as well as everyone who made additional donations to the Trust – your generosity directly impacts the Park in our backyard, our beloved Shenandoah.
We look forward to continuing our work together in the years ahead, ensuring that all get to experience Shenandoah National Park forever.
Jessica Cocciolone
Executive Director, Shenandoah National Park Trust
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...