I just want to thank Debbie Donehey and the Griffin Tavern Gang for all the magical times they provided to us all. If I could have dreamed up the perfect neighborhood Tavern or Pub, it would have been The Griffin Tavern. Over the years I have brought children, grandchildren, my mother, who is in her 90s, and my friends to celebrate birthdays or graduations or Halloween or St. Patricks or anything that came to mind to celebrate and we were always greeted by a welcoming staff and served delicious food. 

