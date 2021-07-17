Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
While I often don’t agree with the views of Mr. Brady, I don’t skip over many of his columns. In the last issue, I truly appreciated the suggestion of Richard’s for anyone who has not been vaccinated against the COVID virus to reconsider and make the small effort to get vaccinated.
The unvaccinated population provides the refuge for the virus to continue to evolve into more contagious and virulent forms. This is for both the individuals themselves and our larger community. Folks, make the effort to get vaccinated. Thanks again, Richard. I hope you keep finding the creative juices.
Michael Sands
Flint Hill